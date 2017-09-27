Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Saturday, September 30

Connacht Ladies Junior Championship: Bornacoola St. Mary’s v St. Mary’s Tulsk in Elphin 5.00. Extra-time if necessary

Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay: Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Mohill 5.00. Extra-time if necessary

Pyramid Bookmakers Junior B Championship Semi-Final: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton 5.00

Dunnes Bar ACL: All 5.00

Division 1: Gortletteragh v Aughawillan

Division 2: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Cloone v Ballinaglera

Barna Recycling U13 Championship 15-a-side Final: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Ballinamore 11.00

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship

15-a-side Semi-Finals: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 12.30; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Melvin Gaels in Manorhamilton 4.00

15-a-side Shield Semi-Finals: St. Joseph’s v Mohill; St. Brigid’s v Rinn Gaels (both 12.00) Venues tbc

13-a-side Semi-Finals: Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin 12.00; Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumshanbo 1.00

Sunday, October 1

Connacht Ladies Intermediate Championship: Moycullen v Oughteragh Gaels in Ballyhaunis 12.30. Extra-time if necessary

Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final: Cluainin v Ballinamore in Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Shield Semi-Final: Dromahair v Kiltubrid in Dromahair 12.00

Barna Recycling U13 Shield Final: Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.00

RESULTS

Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals

Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-8 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 0-10; Mohill 1-11 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-10

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals

Aughnasheelin 1-16 Carrigallen 0-10; Drumkeerin 1-10 Leitrim Gaels 1-13

Senior Relegation Final

Annaduff 2-10 Bornacoola 2-12

Intermediate Relegation Final

Eslin 2-19 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 3-5

Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay

Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-6 Melvin Gaels 0-6

Brana Recycling U13 Championship

15-a-side: Mohill 3-15 Allen Gaels 4-10

13-a-side: Drumkeerin 0-4 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-13

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17

15-a-side: Mohill 1-4 St. Brigid’s 3-16; Melvin Gaels w/o St. Joseph’s scr; Fenagh St. Caillin’s 1-10 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 1-10; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert w/o Rinn Gaels scr

13-a-side: Kiltubrid scr Allen Gaels w/o; Leitrim Gaels 2-25 Drumkeerin 1-6; St. Patrick’s Dromahair 7-6 Glencar/Manorhamilton 9-7