GAA
Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results
Saturday, September 30
Connacht Ladies Junior Championship: Bornacoola St. Mary’s v St. Mary’s Tulsk in Elphin 5.00. Extra-time if necessary
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay: Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Mohill 5.00. Extra-time if necessary
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior B Championship Semi-Final: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton 5.00
Dunnes Bar ACL: All 5.00
Division 1: Gortletteragh v Aughawillan
Division 2: Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Cloone v Ballinaglera
Barna Recycling U13 Championship 15-a-side Final: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Ballinamore 11.00
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship
15-a-side Semi-Finals: Fenagh St. Caillin’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 12.30; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Melvin Gaels in Manorhamilton 4.00
15-a-side Shield Semi-Finals: St. Joseph’s v Mohill; St. Brigid’s v Rinn Gaels (both 12.00) Venues tbc
13-a-side Semi-Finals: Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin 12.00; Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumshanbo 1.00
Sunday, October 1
Connacht Ladies Intermediate Championship: Moycullen v Oughteragh Gaels in Ballyhaunis 12.30. Extra-time if necessary
Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final: Cluainin v Ballinamore in Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Shield Semi-Final: Dromahair v Kiltubrid in Dromahair 12.00
Barna Recycling U13 Shield Final: Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.00
RESULTS
Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Finals
Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-8 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 0-10; Mohill 1-11 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-10
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals
Aughnasheelin 1-16 Carrigallen 0-10; Drumkeerin 1-10 Leitrim Gaels 1-13
Senior Relegation Final
Annaduff 2-10 Bornacoola 2-12
Intermediate Relegation Final
Eslin 2-19 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 3-5
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay
Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-6 Melvin Gaels 0-6
Brana Recycling U13 Championship
15-a-side: Mohill 3-15 Allen Gaels 4-10
13-a-side: Drumkeerin 0-4 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-13
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17
15-a-side: Mohill 1-4 St. Brigid’s 3-16; Melvin Gaels w/o St. Joseph’s scr; Fenagh St. Caillin’s 1-10 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 1-10; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert w/o Rinn Gaels scr
13-a-side: Kiltubrid scr Allen Gaels w/o; Leitrim Gaels 2-25 Drumkeerin 1-6; St. Patrick’s Dromahair 7-6 Glencar/Manorhamilton 9-7
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on