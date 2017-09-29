Moran leads Bornacoola to safety and derby win

A master-class from Damian Moran led Bornacoola to a hugely important win over neighbours Annaduff in the Senior Relegation Final last Sunday in Cloone.

A hugely entertaining game that was always in doubt, both teams thought they had this game in the bag at various times only to be reeled in but there was no doubting the dominant force on show.

Annaduff couldn't handle the pace and scoring of Moran, the County man grabbing 1-7 in a hard hitting match that never got out of hand despite a few incidents that could have ended with red cards.

The game opened with controversy when Bornacoola had a goal disallowed when keeper Shane McCormack had the ball punched from his grasp to the net. The scores came quick and fast with Ollie Vaughan and Damian Moran (2) on target for the Bors and Sean McNabola (2) and Alan Glancy all on target in the first 12 minutes.

Annaduff seemed to take control with points from Glancy and Ray Cox by the midway point of the first half but a huge score from Conor McCauley steadied the Bors and a point from Brian Duffy levelled the scores.

McNabola edged Annaduff back in front but points from Philip Howard and Moran gave Bornacoola a slender 0-7 to 0-6 halftime lead.

If anything the first half was a little underwhelming, one flashpoint seeing an Annaduff player lucky to avoid a card, but the game exploded into life in the second half as Damian Moran planted a rebound in the Annaduff net just 50 seconds in after Shane Cox had made a good save.

Bornacoola were inspired and points quickly followed with two frees from Moran and one from Sean McKeon. But they suffered a blow when Conor McCauley was black carded for a late hit.

Frees from McNabola and Glancy steadied Annaduff and incredibly they were back in the game when a mishit Glancy shot somehow found it's way to sub Gavin O'Brien who poked the ball to the Annaduff net.

Ronan McCormack and sub Trevor Howard swapped points before a good run from Brian Conroy set up Damian Moran for a fine point.

But the game was level with 11 minutes to go when a McNabola free hit the post and Alan Glancy forced the ball home from close range to tie the scores.

Annaduff, however, suffered a big blow when Dermot Reynolds and from the resulting Moran free, the ball was spilled by a defender and Sean McKeon forced the ball home despite a defender scooping it clear.

That put the Bors three up and despite Sean McNabola converting another free, Annaduff were unable to get any closer as it was Bornacoola who hit three late wides.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Bornacoola

Scorers: Damian Moran 1-7, Sean McKeon 1-0; Brian Duffy, Conor McCauley, Ollie Vaughan, Philip Howard & Trevor Howard 0-1 each

Team: Mark McCloskey, Brian Duffy, Conor McCauley, David Mulligan, Damian McGuinness, Jason Conroy, Shane Conroy, Gary McCloskey, Michael Duignan, Philip Howard, Sean McKeon, Ollie Vaughan, Brian Conroy, Damian Moran, Ronan Mulligan. Subs: Liam Mulligan, Trevor Howard (0-1), Mervyn Howard and Kevin Mulligan.

Annaduff

Scorers: Alan Glancy 1-3, 2f; Sean McNabola 0-5, 4f; Gavin O’Brien 1-0; Ray Cox & Ronan McCormack 0-1 each

Team: Shane Cox, Gary Bohan, Dermot Reynolds, Dean Gill, James Cox, Hugh Moylan, Dillon Keane, David Duignan, Ronan McCormack, Kenny Cox, Conor Reynolds, Sean McNabola, Alan Glancy, Ray Cox, Frank McNabola. Subs: Nigel Cox for Moylan (HT), Gavin O’Brien for F. McNabola (31), Chris Farrell for D. Reynolds (54 BC), Aaron Duignan for N. Cox (57)

Referee: Brendan Sammon

In the Intermediate Relegation Final, Eslin scored a big 2-19 to 3-5 win over Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, securing their status in the 2018 Intermediate Championship.