Kevin McStay reappointed to Roscommon post

After winning the Connacht title, Kevin McStay was officially reappointed as manager of the Roscommon Senior team for a two year term at a meeting of the Roscommon County Board on Wednesday evening.

McStay and his management team, who endured a turbulent National League campaign before storming to a Connacht title and taking eventual All-Ireland finalists Mayo to a replay in the quarter-final, were given a two year term with the option of a third.

Kevin Mc Stay and his selectors Liam McHale and Ger Dowd have already served one year in charge of the Senior team and will be hoping that the Rossies can retain their provincial crown and re-establish themselves as a division one team.

Roscommon County Chairman Seamus Sweeney complimented Kevin and his team on a good championship run in 2017 and wished them all the best for 2018.