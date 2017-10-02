Glencar/Manorhamilton have nothing to prove says Davis

Mohill manager Padraic Davis believes there will be nothing between the teams in next Sunday’s Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final, stressing that both teams would be more than happy with a one point victory.

Asked about the challenge facing his team, Padraic was full of praise for the Mohill men ahead of a second meeting with Glencar/Manorhamilton in three years - “In terms of Leitrim football, Manorhamilton have nothing left to prove. Somebody said they are in their eighth final out of ten which really is remarkable.

“Some of their great club players have been part of that all along and they are a huge challenge for us, there is not a whole lot between the teams and it is going to be a hugely hard fought contest.”

And Padraic predicted a tight and tense contest - “I would be surprised if either team wins that game with much to spare, I think ourselves right now and Manorhamilton would take a one point win.

“I think it is going to go right down to the wire, it always has, there has been no significant margins in League, group stages or championship in the years I’ve been involved and it won’t be any different now.”

Looking back two years ago, Padraic admitted that he felt the game was gone from Mohill when Ronan Kennedy struck his dramatic match winning goal - “It was two intense encounters and it surely proved there was nothing between us. We were standing on the line there, waiting for the final whistle, we were beaten and suddenly, the whole thing changes and the rest is history.

“For Manorhamilton, to be on the flip side of that is tough. It is replay of that County Final and replay and I don’t expect it to be any different, again I expect it to be close encounter, I don’t expect it to be a shootout between two teams, it will be nip and tuck, it will be moving the pieces here and there and I hope we come out on top at the end and with the help of God we will.”