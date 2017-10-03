Leitrim Gaels clear favoured as Mohill edge Glencar/Manorhamilton in Observer poll

Leitrim Gaels are the clear favourites for next Sunday's Intermediate title while Mohill will just pip Glencar/Manorhamilton in the Senior Final - at least that's what the voting public in Leitrim seem to believe in the Leitrim Observer's online poll.

We asked a simple question - who will win but we also gave the option of a draw and in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final, Mohill pulled in 48% of the vote with Glencar/Manorhamilton close behind with 44%. And strangely, given that there was a draw two years ago, just 8% think it will go to a replay.

In the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final vote, Leitrim Gaels are well out in front with 59% of the public vote, Aughnasheelin pulling in 34% while just 7% believe it will take a second game to decide the tie.

You can still register your vote and tells us who you think will win the Connacht Gold Senior and Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship.

We will publish the Final results on Sunday morning.