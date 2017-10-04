Donie Buckley to hold another Leitrim GAA Coaching workshop

Leitrim GAA workshops are back again due to popular demand the first one is a Donie Buckley Workshop, the current Mayo coach a huge draw for coaches in the county.

The former Kerry and current Mayo coach will give a workshop on Thursday, October 12, in the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence from 7 to 9 pm on the there of defensive play with a cost of €5 per person.

Donie’s course last year booked out in a matter of hours so all places are available on a first come, first served basis. Contact Leitrim Games Promotion Officer James Glancy on 0864082561 to book a place. The closing date is Tuesday, October 10, or when all places are full and judging from last year’s response, that could be very quickly.

Please keep an eye on the Leitrim GAA website, Facebook and Twitter for availability and further news on the course.