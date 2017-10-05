Coaching the key for Aughnasheelin’s future says Barry McWeeney

Playing numbers may be important but more important for a club’s survival is proper coaching according to Aughnasheelin’s long serving captain Barry McWeeney.

A few new faces have revitalised Aughnasheelin in the last two years and when discussion turned to the addition of the likes of Aaron Hoare and Ciaran Cullen next year, Barry stressed that young players need to be given time to develop.

“It will be great to have Aaron and Ciaran next year,” reflected Barry, “They’ll be great additions and they are two great lads but unfortunately we don’t have them for Sunday. It is beneficial for them that they are being given the extra year to develop, that they aren’t being pulled and dragged by different managers.”

And the subject of coaching them came up and the need for clubs to put the work in on the ground - “We’re beginning to get things together, we were behind the curve in terms of that, you have the likes of Manorhamilton, Mohill and Leitrim Gaels who are winning all round them in terms of Leitrim underage.

“We probably don’t have the numbers but you listen to Declan Darcy and he has a great point about you can have all the resources in the world but if you are not coaching them properly, you’re wasting your time.”

