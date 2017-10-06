New Championship system has worked says Aidan Rooney

It’s safe to say that Aidan Rooney is a fan of the new six-team group system used in this year’s Connacht Gold Senior Championship, the Glencar/Manorhamilton manager plainly stating “As far as I’m concerned, the championship has worked.”

With a review of adult football structures underway at the moment, Aidan launched a staunch defence of the standard of football in the county ahead of Sunday’s Senior Final clash with Mohill.

“People are knocking the standard of football but Leitrim football always had the pride and the passion and we need to bring a bit more of that back to the table again and we can be there or thereabouts again and get back up the ladder.

“From the players I’ve been looking at from Mohill and Manorhamilton, you’d be hoping that would be the way it will go and push it on.”

And Aidan believes the new group system has helped develop Leitrim football - “Having the games close together, it takes away the training which is great, That is what you want at this time of the year.

“Training is difficult because you are watching guys getting injuries but when they are playing championship games, they are just playing and that is the best preparation.

“As far as I’m concerned, the championship has worked, it has given continuity, it has given lads games, there is no waiting about weeks for games, lads are playing week after week after week after week.

“You are getting to build and develop your team in a very quick setting and fellows hadn’t time to think.”

