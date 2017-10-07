It’s going to be a hell of a battle says Barry McWeeney

If Barry McWeeney is ready for one thing in Sunday’s Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final, it is a battle!

Asked to look back on Aughnasheelin’s semi-final win, Barry simply says “We’re delighted to get over it and get into a final against Leitrim Gaels but it is going to be a hell of a battle to get the better of Leitrim Gaels.”

The reason for such caution comes from a massive scare Aughnasheelin had against Mohill’s second string team in the quarter-finals - “I know it was scary times, we just couldn’t get the ball over the bar in the second half and it shows the strength and depth of Mohill that they have a team that can compete and compete well at that level.

“We were definitely delighted to get across the line. We were kicking ourselves that we couldn’t press on against Mohill. We got it in the first half against Carrigallen and we got a a couple of scores, it just made it that bit trickier for Carrigallen.

“If you do get a few scores ahead, it is harder to get it back. And I suppose if you look at the Carrigallen team, they were missing the experience of Enda Lyons, Gary Reilly and young Percival as well and if you take a fifth out of any team, they are going to be well weakened.

“We have to be realistic about it as well, we got past them alright but you have to look at the strength of their team. If you take three of the better players out of our team or any team in the county, you’re going to struggle.”

