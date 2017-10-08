Mohill turn on the style in second half to storm to Fenagh Cup

They didn’t need an extra time goal this time but Mohill nevertheless came from behind to claim their second Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship title when overpowering Glencar/Manorhamilton on Sunday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Inspired by the accuracy of Man of the Match Keith Beirne, who landed seven points including three from play, Mohill recovered from a two point halftime deficit to outscore Glencar/Manor by eight points to three to take their second Fenagh Cup in the space of three years.

A much higher scoring affair than the meeting between these two teams two years ago, it was nevertheless just as bitterly fought and it was Mohill’s power surge in the second half that proved the difference as they claimed the crown.

Glencar/Manorhamilton, suffering their third final defeat in a row, can point to some costly missed chances just after halftime while a few handpasses went astray when it looked as if the north Leitrim men were about to break through for three-pointers late in the game.

Yet it would be unfair to say that Mohill were anything but worthy winners as they turned on the style and got their running game going to deadly effect, Ronan Kennedy and Keith Beirne creating the opportunities that Padraic Davis’ side took with aplomb.

The lively and dangerous Niall Brady got off to a wonderful start with a lovely score on the run as he crossed from left to right to score. Barely had the cheers subsided and Keith Beirne fired a 40 yard equaliser over the bar.

Mohill had two wides from Keith Keegan and Beirne with James Glancy off target for Glencar/Manor before Beirne claimed his second, a quick fire effort after the ball broke off Pat Gilmartin.

Niall Brady levelled the scores on eight minutes with a lovely effort from play and as Mohill hit two wides to one from manor, the north Leitrim men started to take over, a low free to Aaron Hickey releasing Brian McDonald for a good point on 14 minutes.

Glencar/Manorhamilton were in control when Niall Brady pounced on a Ronan Gallagher clearance to point, Adrian Croal firing over almost straight away.

Ronan Kennedy put over a free to steady Mohill as Glencar/Manor hit three wides before Aaron Hickey put over a long range free on 20 minutes to leave his team 0-6 to 0-3 ahead after 20 minutes.

Mohill made a surge after some poor wides as a Beirne free was followed by a great score from Alan McLoughlin. Another Beirne free had the sides level but Glencar/Manor finished the half strongly with two Hickey points, the second a monster 55 yard effort from play as Glencar/Manor led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Keith Beirne put a shot off the post with Ronan Kennedy’s follow-up going out for a fifty which was converted by Beirne. Incredibly the game went 11 minutes without a score and Glencar/Manor missed two frees, a fifty, hit the woodwork and James Glancy dropped an effort into the keeper.

After getting a yellow card, Danny Beck made a positive impact with a point after good work from Kennedy and Beirne and midway through the half, Mohill regained the lead when Ronan Kennedy got on the end of a long ball, pointing with style.

Danny Beck won a loose ball and a quick ball into space ended with another Beirne score on 17 minutes as Mohill were now three clear.

Glencar/Manorhamilton, like true warriors, fought back with James Glancy doing incredibly well to keep a fisted Brian McDonald effort in play before pointing.

The north Leitrim men almost grabbed a goal when Aaron Hickey saw a fisted effort brilliantly saved by Padraig Tighe, Hickey putting the rebound over the bar to leave a point in it.

Domhnaill Flynn fired over for Mohill on the break and when Hickey saw another free batted clear, Mohill broke and set up Ronan Kennedy for a fine point after a one-two with Keith Keegan.

Glencar/Manor went looking for goal but Brian McDonald was penalised for over-carrying after shooting into the side netting while Darren Sweeney managed to fist a McDonald pass over the bar with just over two minutes left.

Mohill hit back in style when a block on an Oisin Madden shot fell to Keith Keegan for the insurance point.

Glencar/Manor kept battling and Ciaran Kennedy made a huge interception when the north Leitrim men were threatening to break through but it was the only time Mohill were in any dangers

Mohill

Scorers: Keith Beirne 0-7, 3f, 1 50; Ronan Kennedy 0-3, 1f; Danny Beck, Keith Keegan, Domhnaill Flynn & Alan McLoughlin 0-1 each

Team: Padraig Tighe; James Mitchell, Ronan Gallagher, Oisin Madden; Darragh Gordon, Caillin Canning, Ciaran Kennedy; Darren McLoughlin, Shane Quinn; Daniel Beck, Domhnaill Flynn; Keith Keegan; Ronan Kennedy, Keith Beirne, Alan McLoughlin. SubsL David Mitchell for Gordon (49)

Glencar/Manorhamilton:

Scorers: Aaron Hickey 0-4, 2f; Niall Brady 0-3; Darren Sweeney, James Glancy, Brian McDonald & Adrian Croal 0-1 each

Team: Anthony McDonald; Thomas McDonald, Pat Gilmartin, Fearghal Rooney; James Rooney, Paddy Maguire, James O'Brien; Killian McGriskin, Darren Sweeney; Brian McDonald, Aaron Hickey, Adrian Croal; Evan Sweeney, James Glancy, Niall Brady. Subs: Conor Dolan for Croal (52), Ronan Flynn & Thomas Coyle for McGriskin & E. Sweeney (55)

Referee: Brendan Sammon

