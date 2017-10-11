Web Exclusive: Final display backed up Davis Semi-Final claim

Mohill’s superb Connacht Gold Senior Championship Final performance could not have happened without the nature of their semi-final victory over St. Mary’s Kiltoghert according to victorious manager Padraic Davis.

Davis raised a lot of eyebrows when he described their semi-final victory over St. Mary’s as the “biggest win” of his Mohill tenure but he felt that the way Mohill battled and dug in against the Carrick men gave them the chance to win the Final.

“Now you realise why I felt that semi-final was so significant,” Padraic revealed to the Observer, “I knew we could put in a performance like that today, I knew we could beat Manor in the fashion that we did and maybe more.

“That was my biggest fear, that we could slip up in the semi-final and that was why I was so happy with semi-final. Today has proven had you not given yourself the chance to perform the way we did over the last 20 minutes, that would have been very unfortunate.

“We’re delighted with the year we have had, it has ended as County Champions and you can’t really ask for much more than that. The whole club, the panel of players, management are so happy and it is very pleasing for us all.”

