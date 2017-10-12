Leitrim to open 2018 campaign against Roscommon

Leitrim Senior footballers won’t have long to celebrate the New Year as it has been announced that they will open their 2018 campaign with a meeting against Roscommon on Wednesday, January 3.

Connacht GAA Council have approved a new round-robin format for the FBD Connacht Insurance League with Leitrim having their first two games at home against Roscommon and Sligo with two trips to Mayo on Wednesday, January 10, and Galway on Sunday, January 14.

Cloone is likely to be the venue to host the Roscommon clash on Wednesday, January 3, although the new Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence is another possibility but Cloone’s capacity to cater for a bigger crowd means it will likely host the game.

With College teams no longer involved in the FBD competition and U21 games now U20 which will be held in the Summer, there will be less pressure on younger players but it also means an intense start to the season and a lot of midweek travelling for players based away from home.

The following is the full fixture list, with the first named team plays at home and the top two teams will contest the final which will be played in February.

Wednesday, January 3: Leitrim v Roscommon; Sligo v Galway

Sunday, January 7: Leitrim v Sligo; Mayo v Galway

Wednesday, January 10: Mayo v Leitrim; Roscommon v Sligo

Sunday, January 14: Galway v Leitrim; Roscommon v Mayo

Sunday, January 21: Galway v Roscommon; Sligo v Mayo