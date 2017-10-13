Roscommon's march to All-Ireland quarter finals to be focus of AIB mini-series

Following on from the success of AIB's online documentary which saw Chris Kamara and Jeff Stelling travel the length and breadth of the country before commentating on the All-Ireland Final, it has been announced that next week will see the launch of a new series focussing on Roscommon's march to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Roscommon's Connacht Championship campaign began with victory over Leitrim in Hyde Park and they followed that win up with victories over Galway in the Connacht Final.

Although Roscommon are traditionally Leitrim's fiercest rivals there were plenty of Leitrim supporters who were secretly cheering on the Rossies throughout the summer before they were defeated by Mayo after a replay.

The first episode of 'Behind the Gates' will be streamed online next Tuesday, October 17 with a new episode online every day until Friday at 5pm. You can watch the trailer below and all the episodes as they are released here.