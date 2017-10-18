Former Leitrim coach John Morrison set to return for 'Game Senses' workshop

Following on from the success of the recent workshop organised by Leitrim GAA with Donie Buckley, it has been announced that former Leitrim coach John Morrison will be returning to the county for a 'Games Senses' workshop.

The workshop will be held in November, with the exact date to be announced shortly.

The workshop will focus on principles of play within the game and will give people ideas on how to improve players overall skill levels and decision making on and off the ball.

Expressions of interest to take part in the workshop can be sent to Leitrim Games Promotion Officer James Glancy by emailing james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.