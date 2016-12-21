S'no chance of a white Christmas this year

Dreaming of a white Christmas this year? Well you are about to be disappointed according to the latest weather forecasts for this weekend.

While temperatures will be chillier than in recent weeks there will be no snow according to forecasts.

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 22 will see a maximum temperature of just 7C expected. Skies will be cloudy and there will be showers in the morning but these will clear as the day progresses. Overnight temperatures will drop to 2-3C.

Friday, December 23 will see rainy conditions widespread during the morning in the North West but these will ease later on. A high of 9C is expected but the wind may make conditions feel much colder. Overnight temperatures will drop to 4C.

Christmas Eve will see patchy rain continuing and maximum temperatures will reach around 9C. Rain will persist overnight with temperatures remaining mild.

Christmas Day will be mild with a high of around 11C expected. There will be showers throughout the day and winds gusts will be strong at time. Temperatures will drop back towards just 2C overnight and windy/rainy conditions will continue into St Stephen's Day.