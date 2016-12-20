Captain Cillian prizewinners

The Leitrim Observer recently ran a competition offering four lucky readers the chance to a special Captain Cillian Christmas gift set.

Each Captain Cillian story takes children (from age 3 – 9) on a journey of discovery where they enjoy swash buckling adventures while exploring the Wild Atlantic Way, discovering ocean facts and learning key words in the Irish language. At the end of each adventure there is a quiz, puzzles and some creative playtime activities.

The following are the winners: Lorraine Browne, Shannagh Grove, Mohill; Cillian Nolan, Ashdale, Drumshanbo; Margaret Heron, Carrickport, Drumcong and Hazel Allerton, Owengallees, Bawnboy, Co Cavan.

Congrats to all. You can contact the editor Claire McGovern at editor@leitrimobserver or call our office on 071 96 20025 to arrange collection of your prize.