Chance for Leitrim graduates to ‘Konnect Again’

Graduates of IT Sligo now have a new opportunity to connect again with their old classmates and third level college thanks to a dedicated online alumni network – KonnectAgain – which has been launched by the Institute.

KonnectAgain has been designed to support lasting connections between the Institute’s past students and to provide them with a platform to learn about new opportunities.

“The focus of the new network is to help them maintain important business links and personal relationships,” explains Dr Brendan McCormack, President of IT Sligo.

“Our alumni are the people who have made the Institute what it is today. They remain a core part of the IT Sligo family no matter where they are in the world.”

IT Sligo’s new alumni network will provide graduates with regular Institute-related news and events, as well as details of job and business opportunities. The service has also been adopted by IT Sligo’s Connacht-Ulster Alliance partners GMIT and Letterkenny IT.

Throughout its 46-year history, IT Sligo has graduated thousands of students from the North West region and beyond. 1,540 new graduates were conferred at the Institute’s 2016 graduation ceremonies in November this year.

Registration for KonnectAgain is free and takes less than a minute to complete.

If you are a graduate or non-completing past student of IT Sligo, you can join by visiting itsligo.konnectagain.com.