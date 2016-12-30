Any Leitrim families itching to appear on the telly?

Does your family have what it takes to be on the telly? Well TV3 is looking for new families to add to their Gogglebox Ireland cast.

TV3 are currently speaking with people from all around the country who they feel may represent different communities, to create a fair overview of attitudes of what Irish families watch.

A mix of opinions and personalities is key to the programme and TV3 are currently speaking with lots of different types of people about the possibility of taking part.

They are looking for people who like to watch television, have a great relationship and enjoy a bit of a natter about what's on the box!

If you think your family would be interested in getting involved send an email to casting@kiteentertainment.com or call their information line on 085 719 8486.