34 patients on trolleys today

Today's trolley watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organiation shows that there are 34 people on hospital trolleys today in the four main hospitals in the region.

Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar had 13, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe 12, Sligo University Hospital 8, and Cavan General Hospital 1. This is down 20 from yesterday's figure of 54.

Nationally, the figure stands at 447, down just four from yesterday's total of 451.