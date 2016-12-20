Hotel closes to minimise spread of vomiting bug

The Slieve Russell Hotel outside of Ballyconnell, Co Cavan closed on on December 19 due to an increased incidence of Norovirus infection among residents, staff and patrons of the hotel.

According to a statement by the HSE, "The hotel had notified HSE staff on December 12 that there had been a number of persons suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea illness in the hotel. Clinical testing had confirmed that this outbreak was caused by Norovirus infection. There is presently a high incidence of this infection in the community in Ireland and outbreaks have been noted in hospitals, residential care homes and schools throughout the country."

Hotel staff worked closely with HSE to implement the recommended measures and minimise the risk of further infections in the hotel.

"Despite this, further instances of transmission of the virus continued to occur. HSE Public Health and Environmental Health staff met with hotel management on December 19 and agreed that additional measures including a full deep-clean of all surfaces and furnishings in the hotel would be required. In order to achieve this, the hotel has closed. It will re-open as soon as all possible environmental sources of the virus have been disinfected," the HSE stated.

The HSE and hotel management deeply regret the inconvenience this closure will cause to patrons of the Slieve Russell but consider this action as necessary to safeguard public health.

Information on Norovirus for the General Public is available at the following link http://www.hpsc.ie/A-Z/ Gastroenteric/Norovirus/ Factsheets/File,2621,en.pdf