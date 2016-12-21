Suicide charity invites people to light candle for hope

Suicide or Survive, a national suicide prevention and mental health charity, are asking people throughout the country to join them in lighting a candle of hope on the Winter Solstice, which occurs today, Wednesday December 21st. It’s the shortest day of the year after which the days start to get longer and brighter again.

“I love that Christmas happens at the time of the winter Solstice. The Solstice is the darkest day of the year, yet traditionally it has been a time of reflection and celebration” says Caroline McGuigan, the CEO and founder of Suicide or Survive.

“The ancient Irish saw it as a time to celebrate their strength and resilience in getting through the hardest days of winter, and a time of hope in that the days start to get brighter from then on in. I firmly believe we walk in the steps of our ancestors and that we carry that innate wisdom and resilience of generations gone by. In this way the Solstice represents hope and hope is definitely something the world needs right now. Many people are struggling with isolation, loneliness, anxiety and depression and suicide remains a major problem.”

“We at Suicide or Survive will be pausing on the Solstice to give thanks for the year that's been, to remember loved ones, and to shine a light for hope by lighting a candle for the year ahead. You are welcome to join us at a time and in a way that appeals to you.”

You can find out more at www.suicideorsurvive.ie/ solstice or through Suicide or Survive on Facebook or Twitter.

You can support Suicide or Survive by donating online or by text. Info at http://www.suicideorsurvive. ie/how-to-donate/