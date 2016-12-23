Garda checkpoints will increase over Christmas

Leitrim Garda Superintendent Kevin English is advising motorists to slow down, give plenty of time for journeys and expect an increase in Garda checkpoints around the county over the Christmas holidays.



The Superintendent warns the public to be aware of drinking a lot of alcohol if you need to drive the next day, as alcohol remains in your system for a number of hours after consumption.

Gardai will be conducting a number of early morning checkpoints over the next two weeks in various locations around the county.



The Superintendent said Gardai will also be checking for people driving while holding a mobile phone as this offence has increased recently and is very dangerous.



As of December 16, there have been 182 national road fatalities, an increase of 34 on this date in 2015.

Gardai are asking drivers to be aware of other drivers and pedestrians on the road as well as weather conditions and to drive a little slower over the holidays.

The increase in Garda checkpoints are part of a process to help detect and prevent fatalities on our roads.

Elsewhere, Leitrim Gardai are asking people who are leaving homes vacant over Christmas to remove all valuables, ensure the property is secured and that there is someone checking in.

In winter, residential burglaries increase by 23%.



The Superintendent also warned people about an increase in bogus calls locally.

He said this week they had a large number of complaints from the public about scam phone calls misrepresenting the Revenue Commission seeking personal data.

The Superintendent said you should not give out any personal data over the phone or on your doorstep unless you are completely sure the person is legitimate.

The general advice is to call back the company on their known phone number before providing any personal or confidential information.



Superintendent Kevin English, on behalf of the members of the Garda force, wishes all Leitrim residents and those visiting the county a happy and peaceful Christmas.