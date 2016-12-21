Clubs urged to apply for funding

A total of €30 million is being made available under the Government's Sports Capital Programme to develop sports infrastructure across the country.

Online applications will be accepted from 23rd January to 24th February 2017 and clubs not previously registered are urged to do so in advance of formally submitting their applications during that period.

Clubs across the county should register over the Christmas period and be ready to apply when the applications open in four weeks’ time.

A guide to making an application will be published on the Department’s Sports Capital Programme website today (www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie)

Once registered, all applications must be made on the same website. A guide to making an application and a link to YouTube video instructions is also available on the website.

"The sports capital grants are now being allocated on an annual basis and the application process has been made more user friendly and simpler," explained Minister Naughten, who also confirmed the application form has been shortened with new guides for completing it. A series of regional workshops are being planned in the New Year to help clubs with their applications.