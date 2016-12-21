Slieve Russell General Manager issues statement on temporary closure of Ballyconnell Hotel

The General Manager of the Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, has expressed his regret at the impact of the temporary closure of the premises this week following an outbreak of the Norovirus.

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer, Tony Walker said the temporary closure of the hotel was a "proactive and precautionary measure".

"There is presently a high incident of this infection in the community in Ireland and outbreaks have been noted in schools, residential care homes and hospitals throughout the country. Some of our guests who visited the hotel, as well as members of our staff, have reported symptoms of this Norovirus," he said.

"We immediately notified the HSE and the Environmental Health Officers and, with their advice and support, we have taken a number of preventative actions over the past week to reduce any risks relating to this virus at our premises.

"The health and safety of our staff, visitors and guests at the Slieve Russell Hotel is of paramount importance to us and we are taking every precaution to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all our patrons.

"We feel it our responsibility, in conjunction with the HSE, to minimise the possibility of spread of further infection to all our staff and patrons. It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision to close the Hotel. The Hotel will reopen as soon as is possible."