Opening hours for NoWDoc Service over the Christmas/New Year period

The Leitrim Observer has been advised of the following opening hours for the NoWDoc service over the Christmas and New Year period.

It is important to remember that NoWDoc is not a walk in service and should only be used for cases that cannot wait for a routine doctor's appointment.

The Service will operate 24 hours on Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24; Sunday, Christmas Day; Monday, December 26 (St Stephen's Day) and Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Over the New Year holiday period the service will be open for 24 hours on Sunday, January 1, 2017 and Monday, January 2, 2017.

The service will resume normal opening hours of 6pm to 8am on Wednesday, January 3, 2017.

NoWDoc can be accessed by dialing the free low-call number 1850 302 702 to talk to a triage nurse before you are cleared to present at the NoWDoc centre in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon.