Leitrim woman makes social media appeal to find lost engagement ring

Kiltyclogher native, Michelle Meehan, has made an emotional plea for help on social media after she lost her engagement ring in Dublin airport over the weekend.

Michelle had been travelling home from Canada to Leitrim for the first Christmas in six years when she lost her engagement ring.

In her Facebook post, Michelle details how the ring was lost in the baggage area of the airport on December 16.

"I'm devastated. I've tired all possible avenues to get it back with no luck so I'm hoping all my friends will share this post & maybe the power of social media will prevail!" she said.

Were you in Dublin Airport on December 16 and did you happen to find an engagement ring near the baggage reclaim area?

Contact the Leitrim Observer on 071 9620025 and we will pass on any information to Michelle.