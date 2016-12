Co Leitrim Credit Union branch opening times for the festive season

If you are wondering what the opening hours are for your local Credit Union over the Christmas break, here they are for each of the branches in Co Leitrim:

Annaduff

Friday, December 23 - Open until 5pm

CLOSED - Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29

Friday, December 30 - 9.30am to 5pm

CLOSED - Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - Open from 8.30pm to 10pm

Ballinamore

Ballinamore Office: Thursday, December 22 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Friday, December 23 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, Christmas Eve - 9.30am to 12.30pm

CLOSED - Monday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 28

Thursday, December 29 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Friday, December 30 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, December 31 - 9.30am to 12.30pm

Monday, January 2, 2017 - CLOSED

Carrigallen Office: Friday, December 23 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, Christmas Eve - 9.30am to 12.30am

Friday, December 30 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, December 31 - 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Carrick-on-Shannon

Friday, December 23 - 10am to 4pm (Open during lunch)

Wednesday, December 28 - CLOSED

Thursday, December 29 - CLOSED

Friday, December 30 - CLOSED

Drumkeerin

Thursday, December 22 - 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Friday, December 23 - 8.30pm to 9.30pm

Thursday, December 29 - 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Friday, December 30 - 8.30pm to 9.30pm

Drumshanbo

Friday, December 23 - 11am to 6pm

CLOSED - Saturday, Christmas Eve up to and including Thursday, December 29.

Friday, December 30 - 11am to 6pm

Saturday, December 31 - CLOSED

Monday, January 2, 2017 - CLOSED

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 11am to 5pm

Manorhamilton

Thursday, December 22 -

Friday, December 23 -

CLOSED - Tuesday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 28.

Thursday, December 29 - 10.30am to 1.30pm

Friday, December 30 - 10.30am to 1.30pm

Sub-Office at Market House, Blacklion: Thursday, December 22 - 3pm to 5pm

Thursday, December 29 - CLOSED

Mohill

Friday, December 23 - 1pm to 7pm

CLOSED - Saturday, December 24 to Thursday, December 29

Friday, December 30 - 1pm to 7pm

Saturday, December 31 - 11am to 1pm