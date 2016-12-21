Inland Fisheries Ireland
Five angling projects awarded funding
Improving angling access
Five angling development projects in Leitrim have been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area.
The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.
The projects, which focus on improving angling access and infrastructure, will be delivered in 2017.
In Leitrim, the following projects were selected to receive funding:
- Lareen and Rosfriar Town, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim – Drowns Fisheries Angling Walkways (€10,000) by Drowes Salmon Fishery The project aims to provide access to angling on the left bank of the River Drowes at Lareen and Rosfriar townlands. This will include the replacement and repair of existing angling walkways.
- Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim – Heron's Shore, Lough Allen Improved Access Road (€4,600) by Carrick-on-Shannon Angling Festival. Heron's Shore, Lough Allen is a match fishing venue for local and visiting anglers. The project will improve the existing access roadway and path, providing one stile to allow access from the carpark.
- Bonet River, Community Park, Co. Leitrim – Upgrading fencing and improving access to local angling community at Bonet River (€8,000) by Dromahair Anglers Association. This project will upgrade fencing and gate to allow access to the Bonet River while protecting the land and livestock from impact of visitors. It will also clear undergrowth along a half mile stretch of the river where currently angling is difficult.
- Lough Rowan, Lauragh, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim – Lough Allen angling access road upgrade and stiles (€6,000) by Rinn Shannon and District Angling Club. This project will improve the impact of the club’s angling activities through the provision of safe and sustainable infrastructure. It includes provision of an angling boat and trailer to improve access to club waters for educational and youth initiatives as well as tourist anglers.
- Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim – Lough Allen Angling Access Road Upgrade and Stiles (€3,600) by Sheemore Angling Club. Upgrade to angling access road to Lough Allen which is used by both tourist and local anglers plus the provision of two stiles to allow access from the car park to the lake
