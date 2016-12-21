Five angling projects awarded funding

Five angling development projects in Leitrim have been awarded funding to improve angling access in the area.

The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.

The projects, which focus on improving angling access and infrastructure, will be delivered in 2017.

In Leitrim, the following projects were selected to receive funding: