No right turn at Leitrim Road junction in Carrick

Motorists are reminded to be aware that there is no longer a Right Turn allowed at the Leitrim Road junction into Carrick-on-Shannon.

This has been introduced by Leitrim County Council to free up traffic at this junction which causes major delays for motorists.

There is plenty of advance signage as you approach the junction informing motorists about the 'No Right Turn'.

Motorists wishing to drive into Carrick-on-Shannon town centre, from the Leitrim Road approach, must turn right after the Social Welfare office, past the Fire Station, and enter the town via the Park Lane.

To date, some motorists have ignored the new road layout and continue to cause congestion at the Leitrim Road junction.