Christmas Day swims in Leitrim

Garadice Lake & Carrick-on-Shannon - Leitrim Ice Breakers will have swims at Garadice Lake at 12.30pm and in Carrick-on-Shannon at the Emerald Star slipway at 1pm. The events raise money for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper. Swimmers will be awarded with hot beverages and chocolates!

In Ballinamore, please contact Paddy O'Connor, Patricia Griffin or Michelle McCauley for sponsorship cards.

In Carrick-on-Shannon, sponsorship cards are available from Mary O'Boyle at 071-9620274.

Gulladoo Lake - This year's Christmas Day swim will be held in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation in Gulladoo Lake (near Carrigallen). Contact Lisa McDermott at 087-2720307 for more information or to get a sponsorship card. Please support.

Keeldra Lake - The Christmas Day Swim at Keeldra Lake, Cloone will be taking place once again this year. All funds raised will be in aid of the very worthy Pieta House. The swim will take place at 12 noon. Volunteers for the swim are greatly appreciated, as is support on the day. For more information and sponsorship cards, contact Lorraine on 086-3256467.



Lough Rinn - The 19th annual Christmas Day Outdoor Swim by the Lough Rynn Chilli Dippers will be held at the Lough Rinn Caravan Park at 12pm. For more information please contact 086-8613815. Donations will go to help Mohill’s Cardiac Defibrillator Group to purchase batteries, pads and training equipment.