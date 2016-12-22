Leitrim Deaths - December 22, 2016

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eddie McMahon - Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon



Edward (Eddie, Eamonn) McMahon, Brown Hill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet, Co, Monaghan and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, 20th December, 2016. Devoted husband to Philomena (Ena, Phil) {since deceased,2016}, and loving father to heartbroken Heber and Marie-Thérèse, Maelíosa {since deceased, 2013} and Áine {since deceased}; father-in-law to Jean {Meares} and Cathal {O'Donnell}, adoring grandfather to Grace, Ellie, Shane, Cathal James and Florence-May. Sadly missed by his brother Bernard (Tess), sister Mary (Joe), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence The Olde House, Brownhill, Tirnaskea, Tydavnet from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, December 22nd. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Dympna's Church, Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan. House private for family time please on Friday morning.

Maura Heery - Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Maura Heery (née Reilly), Cloneary, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016. Wife of the late Kevin. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Kevin, Mary, Kathleen and Brian, brother Sean (Teemore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Kevin (Cloneary) from 10 o'clock to 4 o'clock with removal this Thursday evening arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Friday at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock today Thursday.

Philomena Wynne - Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Philomena Wynne (née O'Rourke), Shamrock House, Cartron, Lough Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully on Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son Kevin, daughter Mary-Jo, son-in-law Brendan, granddaughter Rosa, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, Shamrock House on Thursday afternoon from 1 o’clock until 4 o’clock. House private please at all other times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving 6 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen McCormack - Trim, Co. Meath / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Maureen McCormack (nee Finnegan), late of Tower View, Trim, Co. Meath, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and Rathcaled, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, 21st December, 2016, peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Commons Road, Navan (in her 95th year). Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Eilish, Marie and Terri, devoted grandmother of Cormac and Tríona and great-grandmother of Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law David and Reggie, grandchildren, Cormac’s wife Olivia, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at Millbury Nursing Home today, Thursday, 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. Family flowers only.

Mary McCaffrey - Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Mary McCaffrey, Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday, 20th December 2016, peacefully in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre; Patricia; Carmel (Doherty), Skreen; Ann, Chicago; Kathleen (Hawthorne), Downpatrick; sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her daughter Deirdre, Foxfield, Manorhamilton on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Friday morning to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charles McNabola - Kilnagross, Co Leitrim

Charles McNabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully on Monday, 19th December, 2016. Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his heart broken wife Rosaleen, sons Cathal and David, daughters Mary, Paula, Dympna and Emer, sons-in-law, Martin, Brian, Derek and Duncan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Margaret, grandchildren, sister Chris, Worthingtan, England, brother-in-law Les and all his extended family. Requiem Mass today Thursday at 12pm. Burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care West.

Mary O'Flaherty - Lanesboro, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Mary O'Flaherty (nee Stratford), Lehery, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly O'Flaherty's Shop, Lanesboro, on Monday, December 19, 2016 peacefully surrounded by her family in St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late P.J., predeceased by her daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Muireann, deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Joe (Longford), Declan (Athlone), Eamon (Maynooth), brother Michael, sister Bridget, daughters-in-law Niamh and Gina, her cherished grandchildren Óisin Liam, Kate, Jill, Sadhbh, Áine, Patrick and Grace, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal this morning, Thursday, to Saint Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbronny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin.