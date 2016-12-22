Tragic news
Leitrim woman killed in accident
A woman from Drumshanbo was killed in an accident this evening.
It is understood the lady was walking with a second person in the area around the swimming pool at the Carrick Road when the accident occurred.
It is also understood that the lady who tragically lost her life is a well known resident of the town.
Gardai attended the scene and the road is presently closed for a forensic examination to take place.
Diversions are in place.
www.leitrimobserver.ie will update our readers as more details come to hand.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on