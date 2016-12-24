Funeral arrangements for accident victim

As the town of Drumshanbo comes to terms with the tragic death of Mrs Betty McManus on Thursday, December 22 funeral arrangements have been put in place.

Mrs McManus, aged 74, from High Street, was knocked down by a car while crossing the road at Acres, Drumshanbo (near the swimming pool) at approximately 7.15pm. It is understood she was on her way to deliver Christmas presents when the accident occurred.



She was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital. The female driver of the car (50 years) was uninjured.

Betty was formally from Carnlath Arigna, Co. Roscommon and was predeceased bu her husband Paddy. She is survived by Catriona, Conor, Clodagh, Manus and Patrick, greatly missed by brothers Sean and Barney sisters Patricia (rip), Joan, Martha and Maria sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her home today Saturday 24th from 6 to 9 and Monday 26th from 1 to 9, house private outside that thank you.

Removal from her home on Tuesday the 27th to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for 2 o clock with burial after in the adjoining graveyard.

