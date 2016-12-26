What's in store weather-wise for Co Leitrim this St Stephen's Day?

Today, St Stephen's Day will be cool, bright and breezy for a time, with sunny spells and just some well scattered showers during the morning. The showers will be mainly in the north and west, but it will become dry in most areas by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong and gusty in western and northern coastal parts, but the winds will gradually moderate through the day.



Tonight

St Stephen's night will be cold and dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures generally of 1 to 5 degrees, with frost forming away from the west coast, as southerly breezes will be mostly light. It will be frost free near the west coast, with moderate to fresh south to southwest breezes here and with temperatures of around 5 to 7 degrees.