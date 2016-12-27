Mostly dry day for Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27, will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells but patchy light drizzle will develop in the west during the afternoon. Highs of 6 to 10 Celsius in moderate southerly breezes but winds will be fresher near the west coast.



Tonight

Some clear spells in the east but mostly cloudy tonight with patchy mist and light drizzle. Lows of 3 to 8 Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes. It will be mildest in the west and coolest in the southeast. Again winds will be fresher near the west coast.



Tomorrow

Patchy drizzle will die out on Wednesday morning and the rest of the day will be dry with some bright or sunny spells. A slightly milder day with highs of 7 to 11 Celsius in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.