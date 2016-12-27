Make a difference by donating your unwanted gifts to charity

Do you have an unwanted Christmas gift? Well Dublin’s Pro Cathedral is appealing for unwanted Christmas gifts to pass on to the city's homeless.

People are being asked to re-gift any unwanted presents that are not needed so they can be put to good use.

Gifts can be brought to the Pro Cathedral and placed at the crib in there until January 6.

Check with local charities

It may also be worth your while to check with local branches of St Vincent de Paul or the North West Simon Community to see if your unwanted presents could make a real difference to someone else's Christmas and New Year.

(See St Vincent de Paul 01-8386990 (please note their offices aren't open until January 3) or the North West Simon Community on 071-9855005.)

You could also find other local groups who would benefit from donations of unwanted gifts such as local church groups or community groups/centres.