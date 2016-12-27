Come and check out ManorHUB's festive open day tomorrow

Are you thinking about the hassle it will be to return to your work between Christmas and New Year when all you want to do is spend time with loved ones and friends at home?

Why not take a novel approach and negotiate a festive alternative with your boss. Tell him or her to visit www.manorhub.ie and explain that you will work from this executive workspace in your home area and be much more productive than driving hours to and from your work. Tell them that you will have 100MBS fibre broadband so there is no file that can’t be uploaded or downloaded. You should also mention that ManorHUB is a 24 hour facility, so you can get in a bit of overtime as well!

All you need to do is come to the ManorHUB festive open day on Wednesday, December 28 from 12 to 4pm. You can take a tour and pick up your secure entry details and work stress-free for the rest of Christmas and New Year.

ManorHUB would also like to invite and welcome anyone home from abroad this Christmas. Maybe you have been promising yourself and your family for some time that you want to relocate back to North Leitrim but the setup costs or logistics don’t work. ManorHUB is your chance to make that promise a reality. With many incentives available through the Leitrim LEO for businesses to locate in Leitrim, the friendly people at ManorHUB can provide full support in getting you connected. If you are considering a work:life balance 2017 plan, or setting up/relocating a business, why not take 30 minutes away from the Turkey on 28th Dec. between 12 and 4pm to take a tour of ManorHUB.