So the €4.5m has gone to someone in Cavan

So have you been wondering just where the lucky winner of the Christmas Eve lotto draw bought their ticket we can reveal...it was Co Cavan!

The National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket for the €4.5m Christmas Eve jackpot was sold in SuperValu, Main Street, Bailieborough, Co Cavan.

The total value of the Quick Pick ticket is €4,577,663.

The winning numbers were 8, 10, 11, 16, 40, 42 and the bonus number 38.

Sadly, it wasn't us.....