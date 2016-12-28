Dry day with some sunny spells for Co Leitrim says Met Éireann

A dry day with some bright or sunny spells. Highs of 7 to 10 Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes.



Tonight

Some clear spells tonight but mostly cloudy with patchy mist and isolated light drizzle. Lows of 3 to 9 Celsius in mostly light southerly breezes.



Tomorrow

Any mist and drizzle will clear in Thursday morning and the rest of the day will be dry with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. Milder than today with highs of 9 to 12 Celsius in moderate southerly breezes.