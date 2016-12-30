Year in review - February

February began with Gardai seeking the assistance of the public following what was described as a “sinister” attack which occurred in daylight in Carrick-on-Shannon. Supt Kevin English said four masked men smashed a car and then the front windows on a residential home at Glenpatrick. The occupant of the house fled through the back door and escaped to safety.

The purple flag was raised in Carrick-on-Shannon in recognition of the town's vibrant and enjoyable night time economy. The purple flag, which was raised by the McGloin family and Cllr John McCartin indicates that a town is a safe and versatile place to spend an evening.

Anger was expressed at the February meeting of Leitrim County Council when it was revealed that funding for roads in Co Leitrim has fallen by €7m in the last six years. Cllr Enda Stenson said, “It's a total oversight from the funders because it's going to cost an awful lot more in the long run.”

Following the death of a five year child from Co Leitrim, the HSE urged members of the public who are considered high risk for the H1N1 flu virus, more commonly known as swine flu to make an appointment to be vaccinated against the illness.

Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District Members of Leitrim County Council discussed the lorry crash in the town pictured below. Cllr Des Guckian said he was on the scene minutes after the accident adding he understood a car braked sharply in front of the lorry causing it to break sharply and overturn. Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire said it is believed locally the roundabout at the bridge is too small.

In the lead up to the General Election Friends of St Patrick's Hospital sought party commitments from local candidates to the restoration of five day nurse led care at St Patrick's Hospital Day Care. The group wrote to the election candidates saying, “We respectfully request you to use your offices to obtain high level commitment from your political party in regard to St Patrick's Hospital.”

Supt Kevin English hit out at a lack of parental responsibility after an unconscious teenager was removed from a bus and a number of intoxicated youths were detained outside a youth disco in Carrick-on-Shannon. Supt English said a number of local towns had to provide policing to the county town to deal with custody and detainment of youths.

Ahead of the General Election Love Leitrim hosted a hustings at which 13 of the candidates addressed the audience and all stressed their opposition to fracking. The meeting had to be brought to a premature halt when protestors refused to allow the discussion to continue at the hustings. Dr Aeidin McLoughlin told the Leitrim Observer, “I am very upset that a small number of protestors seem to consider public meetings to be an opportunity for anarchic disturbances for their own sake.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny visited Drumshanbo in the run-up to the election. At a visit to the Food Hub he said, “Let those who say that provincial rural Ireland is dead come here. Because this is an example of a rural community fighting back.”

Days before the election on February 26 voters were urged to elect Leitrim TDs. Having been split for election purposes in 2004, Leitrim was reunited for the 2016 election in a new-look constituency that also included Sligo, west Cavan and south Donegal and voters were urged to put their county first when they went to the polls.

February also saw the Leitrim Observer carry a special interview with arguably the county's greatest ever player, Pakie McGarty. Pakie, who represented Leitrim for 23 years and played in four Connacht finals said “I'd love to have won one Connacht with Leitrim.”