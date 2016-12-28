Youth pepper sprayed during Manorhamilton Christmas Eve disturbance

Gardai had to use pepper spray on a juvenile after he assaulted a garda responding to reports of a public disturbance in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Christmas Eve.

Gardai were called to the scene of a disturbance at Main Street, at 4.15am on December 24.

They found a male juvenile in an extremely drunken state.

A garda was assaulted during the incident and gardai were forced to use pepper spray in a bid to restrain the juvenile.

Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the matter and a file is currently being prepared in relation to the incident for the DPP.