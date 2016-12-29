Iowa boss rewards his 840 employees with a Caribbean cruise

So you are feeling miserable about the fact there was no Christmas bonus this year in your place of work? Well prepare to feel the full impact of the dreaded green-eyed monster....

Gary Bertch, co-founder of Bertch Cabinets, Iowa, USA gave his employees the ultimate surprise this Christmas, paying for a New Year cruise of the Caribbean for all 840 of them.

The cruise was first pitched to Bertch Cabinets staff in 2015 as an incentive to reach targets in 2016.

With a holiday in the offing the staff clearly knuckled down and met all the financial and other targets set by Gary and to reward them he fulfilled his promise of a cruise.

This was their Facebook post announcing the good news.

Clearly the carrot approach works far better than the stick.....