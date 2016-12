Most important New Year’s resolution is a healthy lifestyle

As people begin to think about their New Year’s resolutions, the Irish Cancer Society has urged the public to make simple lifestyle changes in 2017 to significantly lower their risk of cancer.

The Society has reminded people that over four in ten cancers can be prevented by making a number of lifestyle changes. 40% of cancer risk has been attributed to five lifestyle factors—tobacco, diet, overweight/obesity, alcohol and low physical activity.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager said, “The number one thing people can do to improve their health and lower their risk of cancer is to quit smoking. Three in every ten cancers are caused by smoking and we would urge all smokers to make quitting their number one resolution in 2017.

“Quitting is really difficult but with the right preparation, support and attitude it can be achieved. We would encourage anyone who wants to give up to call the National Smoking Quitline on Callsave 1850 201 203 for lots of advice on quitting and information on Nicotine Replacement Therapies.

“Another way people can reduce their risk is by getting physically active in 2017. We would advise people to limit their time sitting and aim to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day. You could challenge yourself to get active in 2017 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Take on a trek, marathon, run or even an extreme challenge, and get fit while supporting people affected by cancer.”

“Being active and having a healthy diet also contributes to maintaining a healthy weight, which after not smoking, is the most important thing you can do for cancer prevention. Up to 40% between of certain cancers are attributable to being overweight or obese and with most adults in Ireland now weighing more than they should, it is really important we do all we can to maintain a healthy weight to lower the risk of cancer."

O’Hagan added, “There is also a very real link between alcohol and cancer, with alcohol being directly linked to seven types of cancer. About 900 cancers and 500 cancer deaths are attributed to alcohol every year so I would urge people to be aware of how they drink and limit their intake as much as possible. The New Year is a great opportunity to change a habit and to radically change our approach to alcohol in this country.”

“Finally, screening has to be emphasised as a lifestyle resolution in 2017. Cancer screening is a way to find cancer before any symptoms appear in your body and in Ireland, there are three free screening programmes for breast cancer, bowel cancer and cervical cancer. Anyone who is called for screening should take those few minutes out of their busy lives to do it – it could just save a life,” Mr O’Hagan concluded.