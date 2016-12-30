Whats on in Leitrim for New Year's Weekend

The last weekend of 2016 is upon us - do you have any plans? Fear not we have a run down of local events to end 2016 and start of 2017!



Friday, December 30

Big Guerilla Productions present, The Cavan Curse, written by John McManus and starring Seamus O’Rourke and Fiona Fitzpatrick performs at The Corn Mill Theatre tonight and Saturday at 8.30pm. Booking at (049) 4339612 or (086) 8765377.

Johnny Brady plays in the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne from 11pm.

Aughaillwan night out in the Viking Lounge.

Fundraising night for Baby Loughlin Og in Mulvey’s Bar Ballinaglera.

Saturday, December 31- New Year's Eve

Duignan’s Annual New Year’s Eve Bash with dancing to Andy Murphy.

Social Dancing with music by Sean Cox in the Kilbrakan Arms Hotel, Carrigallen

Sunday January 1, 2017

High Noon Run/Walk on New Year’s Day – Sunday January 1, all proceeds will go to Sheemore Cross. This event is to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and Motor Neuron. Both are very worthy causes and we hope you will come along and give them your support. Walk/Run starts from Lock 13 at 12 noon with registration from 11 am. Spot prizes galore, make your new year’s resolution at the cross on Sheemore.

Manorhamilton IFA Tractorcade starts at Manorhamilton Mart at 2pm. The event is in aid of Our Lady’s Day Hospital support fund.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's Christmas Draw will take place on January 1, in Priors, High St. Tickets are €20 or a book of three for €50