Ballinamore will host Leitrim Fleadh 2017

Ballinamore Comhaltas is proud to announce that they will be holding the 2017 Leitrim Fleadh Cheoil from April 28-30, 2017.

The Committee is planning a busy weekend of competitions, music sessions, dancing, singing sessions, youth sessions, lectures, CD launches, concerts and ceilidhs.



The last Leitrim Fleadh to be held in Ballinamore was 2010 when thousands of people attended.

The last Connaught Fleadh in Ballinamore was in 2005.



John McCartin, Chairman of Comhaltas Ballinamore said, “For generations Ballinamore has been a beacon of traditional culture. We are proud to host what will certainly be the highlight of the Irish music calendar in the northwest. Building on the past success of our Mor Cheol festivals, Ballinamore will host concerts, recitals, lectures and a session trail to celebrate the Leitrim Fleadh 2017.”



Terry Shortt, Chairman of Ballinamore Tourist Committee and Chairman of the Fleadh Committee said, “Lying half way between the Shannon and Erne waterways, Ballinamore is at the crossroads of the North West.

“Having hosted the Bard of Breffni for generations, Ballinamore is the ideal home for the Leitrim Fleadh and we look forward to welcoming visitors during the weekend. Between our Blueways and Greenways, and the music and the craic we surely will provide for the body and the mind.”



Musician Lorraine Sweeney, Secretary of Ballinamore Comhaltas said, “We are delighted to host the Leitrim Fleadh, which is a fantastic opportunity for local youngsters to display their talent and dedication to the tradition.”

There will be a number of fundraising events in the weeks preceding the Fleadh and the branch is appealing for volunteers to help.



Volunteers should contact Sarah Garden (087)7620523.

Join the Facebook page @fleadhballinamore2017 to keep updated with events and visit www.ballinamore.ie