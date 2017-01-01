In a bid to get the New Year off on a positive healthy note for themselves and the local community, Dromahair Ladies and Men's Gaelic Football Clubs are fully engaged finalising plans for the hosting of Dromahair's Operation Transformation 2017 event.

Fitness instructor, Sue McGowan with David Downes and Declan Conlon are going to lead the Operation Transformation 6 weeks programme. Operation Transformation starts with a National Walk (open to everyone) on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10am, leaving from the Dromahair Primary Care Centre.

This will be followed by a 6 week programme of activity commencing on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in St. Clare's Comprehensive School Gym Manorhamilton.Registration for the 6 week programme will take place before the National Walk in Dromahair at 9.15am on Saturday morning, January 7.

Please check Naomh Padraig Dromahair or St. Patricks GAA Dromahair Facebook pages for more details.