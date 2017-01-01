The first day of 2017 will be cold and sunny

Hello 2017!!

Today, New Year’s Day will be a cold day with good sunshine in Leitrim. Scattered showers can be expected with some wintry showers on higher ground. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate, locally fresh north to northeast winds.

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread severe frost and overnight lows of 0 to -3 degrees. Most places will be dry and clear but still a scattering of showers in coastal counties, some wintry again on higher ground.