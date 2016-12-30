No snow but temperatures will start to drop in Co Leitrim over the weekend

Today will remain mild in Co Leitrim with a high of 11C expected. Overnight temperatures will remain mild with a low of around 9C. It will be dry, but cloudy.

Saturday - New Year's Eve

The mild weather will continue into Saturday with a high of 10C during the day. It will start dry but there will be rain in the afternoon with temperatures falling back overnight to a much chillier 2C.

Sunday - New Year's Day

The first day of 2017 will be cold with temperatures not expected to exceed 6C. Conditions will remain dry, but cloudy. Overnight temperatures will drop towards freezing and some ground frost is expected with icy conditions possible, especially on sheltered roads.

Monday - Bank Holiday, January 2

Monday will see some sunny periods but, again temperatures will remain chilly with a maximum of 5C. Overnight temperatures will again drop to 0C and drivers should be cautious of any icy conditions on non-gritted roads.