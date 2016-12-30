New Year weekend opening hours for Co Leitrim recycling centres

If you are being swallowed up by a wave of recyclables after the excess of Christmas then now is the time to head to one of Leitrim County Council's recycling centres.

Located in Mohill and Manorhamilton the centres accept plastic, cardboard, old appliances, tins, tetra paks, paint tins, newspapers and other waste.

Here are the opening hours over the New Year weekend:

- On Friday, December 30, the centres are open from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.

- On Saturday, December 31 the centres will be open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.