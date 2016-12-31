Funeral arrangements for Declan Foy

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon who passed away suddenly on Christmas Eve while on holiday in Thailand.

The 30-year-old father of two was a native of Arigna. He had attended Drumshanbo Vocational School and was a well known and much loved part of the local community.

Described a gentle giant who "would do anything for others", Declan's death has caused widespread shock and sadness.

He is survived by his parents Breege and Kevin, his brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly as well as a wide circle of uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Declan is reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon tomorrow, Sunday, January 1 from 3pm until 6.15pm. This will be followed by his Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 2 at 12pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.